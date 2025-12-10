At last night's Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2025 showcase, the publisher TinyBuild and developer Mandragora announced a new narrative-based simulation game, called ReStory, that will let players run their very own electronics repair shop in Japan to dismantle, clean, and fix a bunch of nostalgic devices.

This includes everything from Tamagotchi-esque digital pets to old mobile phones and retro video game consoles.

The game, according to the announcement, looks set to feature some official Atari products (such as the Atari 2600 console and CX40 controller), which will appear in the game alongside fictional Sony-inspired electronics, such as the PMP (a handheld clearly inspired by the PSP), and the Nony PlayMachine (an in-universe version of the Sony PlayStation).

Throughout the game, players will have to balance talking to customers, managing their finances, making repairs, and searching for the spare parts online using "a Y2K-era web browser", with each NPC you meet having their own branching story that will unfold depending on certain choices you make.

"ReStory is my nostalgia for a time when we shared polyphonic ringtones via infrared ports and rewound cassette tapes with a pencil," said Evgeny Kisterev, the studio director at Mandragora, in a press statement. "When every device felt unique. Now we just hold these screens in our hands, and they all look the same.

"Japanese companies always amazed me with their influence on global technology, which made 2000s Tokyo the perfect setting. I can't wait to share this nostalgic feeling with players and discover how many other grown-up kids remember that era fondly!"

ReStory is scheduled to launch next year, on PC (via Steam). You can wishlist the game now on the storefront, or apply now to be part of its playtest.