This week marks the 26th anniversary of the Sega Dreamcast's release in North America, and retail tracking service Circana has data on the 20 best-selling games in that territory.

As Circana's Mat Piscatella revealed, the list is divided into total units sold and dollar value, giving us two different top 20 lists.

When it comes to pure revenue generated, NFL 2K is king of the hill, but if you're looking at the total number of physical units sold, then Sonic Adventure comes out on top.

It's important to note that bundled games are not included in this data.

And another Happy (NA) Birthday... this time to Dreamcast! 9/9/99 Bay-Bee. Here are the top 20 all-time best-selling games on Dreamcast in the US, from Circana's Retail Tracking Service. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-09-09T13:45:25.765Z

Some people have been puzzled by the list, asking where fan favourites like Skies Of Arcadia and Phantasy Star Online are.

Piscatella has replied to these questions, pointing out that the former came 52nd in the 'dollar' list, while the latter was 29th in the same ranking.

