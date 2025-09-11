Mana Wave Media has announced it will be releasing the soundtrack to Capcom's gothic fighting game Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors (AKA Vampire in Japan) on vinyl for the first time ever later this year, and that pre-orders are now open on its website.

The release was announced yesterday on social media, with Mana Wave Media revealing the news with the accompanying tagline "a cult classic lives again". Produced in partnership with the game's creator Capcom, the upcoming soundtrack will include 44 tracks composed by Takayuki Iwai and Hideki Okugawa, and will be available in two versions: a standard edition ($29.99) and a boxset edition ($64.99) .

Both will feature newly restored artwork by One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 mangaka Yusuke Murata, with the more expensive box set version also containing a Pink and Black 180g vinyl record and a 100 page art book, which reportedly includes "character, reference and key art selections from throughout the entire Darkstalkers series".

International orders are available, but according to the FAQ on the site, the company states they currently "are unable to ship to the UK because of the new VAT laws" and sadly "don't have the resources to make shipment to the UK viable".

As a result, it appears Darkstalkers fans in the UK will have to find another way to buy it, unless another record label decides to pick it the overseas distribution.

Here is the track listing:

Side A

Opening Title

Player Select 1 0:38

Player Select 2 0:34

VS. 0:07

Ranking Display 0:06

DEMITRI Stage (Romania) 1:42

DEMITRI Winning 0:26

DEMITRI Ending 1:19

GALLON Stage (England) 1:43

GALLON Winning 0:27

GALLON Ending 0:58

ZABEL Stage (Australia) 1:39

ZABEL Winning 0:27

ZABEL Ending 1:47

Midway Participation 0:04

VICTOR Stage (Germany) 1:42

VICTOR Winning 0:26

VICTOR Ending 1:05

AULBATH Stage (Brazil) 1:17

AULBATH Winning 0:28

AULBATH Ending 0:55

ANAKARIS Stage (Egypt) 1:39

ANAKARIS Winning 0:30

ANAKARIS Ending 1:15

Continue 0:55

Side B

PHOBOS Stage (Mexico) 1:31

PHOBOS Winning

FELICIA Stage (U.S.A.) 1:42

FELICIA Winning 0:32

FELICIA Ending 1:41

BISHAMON Stage (Japan) 1:56

BISHAMON Winning 0:31

BISHAMON Ending 1:27

MORRIGAN Stage (Scotland) 1:36

MORRIGAN Winning 0:32

MORRIGAN Ending 1:40

SASQUATCH Stage (Canada) 1:49

SASQUATCH Winning 0:28

SASQUATCH Ending 1:34

PYRON Stage (Hellstorm) 1:43

PYRON Winning 0:27

Game Over 0:06

Staff Roll 1 1:58

Staff Roll 2

Released in 1994, Darkstalkers was a 2D fighting game from Capcom that featured various a roster comprised of fighters inspired by international folklore and popular movie monsters. This includes the Dracula-esque Demitri Maximoff, the Frankenstein stand-in Victor von Gerdenheim, and the werewolf Jon Talbain, to name a few.

It later went on to receive two sequels Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge (known in Japan as Vampire Hunter: Darkstalkers' Revenge) and Darkstalkers 3 (Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire), and most recently appeared as part of the Capcom Fighting Collection in 2022.

If you're interested, you can pre-order the new LP here.