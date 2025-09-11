Terraonion's MODE was one of the first commercially available ODE (Optical Drive Emulator) offerings to gain widespread notoriety, mainly because it was compatible with both the Saturn and Dreamcast.

While the market is now filled with alternatives, the MODE is still a solid option – and it has just been updated to take advantage of 8BitMod's upcoming VMU Pro.

This is the first firmware update the MODE has seen in quite some time, too.

Costing £74.99 / $81.23 / 74.99 Euros, the VMU Pro aims to be "the last VMU you'll ever need for your Dreamcast" and offers upgrades such as near-limitless storage, game-by-game saves, a rechargeable battery, MP3 playback and more.

It also has a 16-bit colour IPS TFT, WiFi support and is fully backwards compatible with original VMUs, so you can exchange save data between your original units.