A Japanese merchandise company called Hakkokudo has today released a new keychain, based on the classic Nihon Falcom RPG series Ys.

The acrylic keychain, which measures 50×55×10mm, is modelled after Adol Christin, the main protagonist of the Ys series, and is intended to be the first in a new line of merchandise, with the other characters set to be revealed at a later date.

Interestingly, though, it isn't just meant for decorative purposes, with the product also hiding a bit of fascinating gimmick, with the creators also shipping it alongside a playable mini-game that can be activated by using a dedicated app called "AR Axsta Ys" on iPhone 6S (or later) or Android devices (from 8.0 onwards).

In the teaser shown below, this seems to be allow you to take control of Adol and battle enemies like Dark Fact, the main antagonist of Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished, with a yellow and red health bar appearing above the characters.

According to Hakkokudo, the keychain costs ¥1980 and will be the only item in the line to carry this feature. As a result, future keychains it will release are listed for ¥990, to reflect their reduced functionality.

You can visit the store page here.