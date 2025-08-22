If you cast your mind back to March, you might remember hearing that the game publisher Acclaim was being brought back from the dead, with the help of the WWE legend Jeff Jarrett.

The news ended up making headlines both here and elsewhere, with a lot of people getting excited about what this could potentially mean for the iconic brand. However, since then, it should be said we haven't really heard much regarding the future of the resurrected publisher, with fans simply being left to await the company's next move.

It now looks, though, as if that wait is about to come to an end, with Acclaim teasing via a video shared on its social media channels and in a press release, that is going to make a "big" announcement next week, regarding its future plans. This will apparently include a look at "the first titles in its upcoming slate".

Acclaim, in case you've somehow never heard of it, was a famous video game publisher that was formed in the late 80s, by the businessmen Greg Fischbach, Robert Holmes, and Jim Scoroposki, and became well known for releasing games like WWF WrestleMania, The Simpsons: Bart vs. the Space Mutants, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, NBA Jam, Burnout, and Mortal Kombat.

It eventually filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in September 2004, however, after running into financial difficulties, which led to many of its most famous IPs being auctioned off to other companies.

It's at this point, you may be asking yourself - what does the new Acclaim own which it could potentially bring back? And that's a very good question. In fact, we even asked the new Acclaim owners that very question ourselves, shortly after the announcement.

At the time, the current CEO Alex Josef told us, "We want to focus on new, original IP from talented indie developers", but stated "We certainly have relationships with stakeholders and access to many of the classic, old-school titles from Acclaim".

He then continued, "The emphasis will be on selecting those that we feel will do justice to the original game and elevate the Acclaim brand overall."

In other words, we still don't know exactly what classic games the company might actually be able to take advantage of going forward, with the publisher seemingly focusing first and foremost on an approach similar to the revived MicroProse, which has recently been scooping up promising indies with a retro flair.

The revival certainly has our interest though, and we'll be sure to update you once more information is available.