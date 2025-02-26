If you've ever needed a good excuse to check out Wolfenstein's obscure RPG spin-off, Wolfenstein RPG, then you're in luck.

The mobile adventure RPG has just been unofficially ported to the PC by GEC Entertainment after fans managed to successfully reverse-engineer the game's code.

This is the same group that previously ported Doom RPG to PC back in 2022, as well as its sequel Doom II RPG in 2023.

Wolfenstein RPG, in case you've never heard of it, was originally developed by id Mobile (previously Fountainhead Entertainment), and was launched for Java and BREW phones back in 2008 before later being ported to iOS platforms one year later by the Australian developer Firemint.

#doom #RPG pic.twitter.com/ea2I4waSTr Get Psyched! As promised Wolfenstein RPG on PC and not just that, also for Ubuntu Linux releases today! You can play it now, download link from Doomworld: https://t.co/E3Qb83qiqU …Enjoy and long life Wolf 3D! #wolfenstein February 24, 2025

Despite being one of the lesser-known entries in the series, by virtue of being released on mobile devices and smartphones, it ended up receiving some excellent reviews back in the day, with Pocket Gamer giving it 4/5 and calling it "a game for stalwarts of the original series and RPG pocket gamers who’ve never crossed its path", while IGN rewarded it an 8.5 out of 10 and said it was a "clever, involving adventure-oriented riff on the classic PC shooter"

The story features a much more comical tone than that seen in previous entries in the series and sees William "B.J." Blazkowicz infiltrating Castle Wolfenstein to gather intel and destroy the weapons of mass destruction that the Axis Paranormal Division has hidden away.

There's a bit of work required to get this new PC port up and running (you'll need to track down a copy of the game and compile itself), but you'll find all the instructions you'll need on the DoomWorld forums and the project's GitHub page.