Back in the '90s, Double Dragon studio Technos worked on a bunch of Popeye video games, including Popeye: Ijiwaru Majo Sea Hag no Maki for the Super Famicom and Popeye Beach Volleyball for the Game Gear.

Around the same time, it was also producing a Popeye the Sailor game for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, with Enigma Interactive handling the development duties.

While all three of these games were demonstrated at 1994's Winter CES, the Super Famicom and Game Gear titles remained exclusive to Japan while the Genesis game was cancelled completely—and has remained relatively unknown until very recently.





February 25, 2025

Footage of the game running on a Sega Nomad has been published online, showing how early the game was in production before it was canned. The prototype board is being shown off in Akihabara's Kaden no Kenchan store.

Popeye's most famous video game adventure is arguably his 1982 Nintendo arcade title, which was 'updated' in disastrous fashion in 2021. The same coin-op would form part of the Famicom's 1983 launch line-up, and there was even a Game & Watch version.