In 1982, Nintendo released an arcade tie-in to the popular comic strip Popeye. The platformer, designed by Genyo Takeda and Shigeru Miyamoto, tasked the spinach-loving sailor Popeye with catching a number of items dropped by his love interest Olive Oyl while staying out of the way of the belligerent bully Bluto.

It was released shortly after the success of Donkey Kong (which itself had originally been planned as a Popeye tie-in) and was another arcade hit for Nintendo at the time. So, inevitably, a bunch of home console and computer ports followed in its wake. This included recreations for the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Intellivision, Colecovision, Magnavox Odyssey², and NES, as well as the Commodore 64, Atari 8-bits, and TI-99/4A. One of a number of platforms, however, that missed out at the time was the incredibly popular (in Japan, at least) MSX computer.

In 2020, a user named Muffie corrected this, releasing an unofficial port of the game for the MSX, based on the Colecovision version. But now it appears that yet another person, named Wim, is trying to bring the early Nintendo classic to MSX2 and seems to be aiming for a more arcade-faithful port.

Wim posted a video of the promising project last Saturday (July 15th) with the following caption:

"Battling the limits of our beloved MSX machine to bring you this eighties classic!"

Sadly, this 20-second video is all we have to go on for now, but we have messaged Wim to try to find out more information about the port and will update the article should they respond.