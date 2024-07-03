Catacomb 3-D, the groundbreaking ID Software title that paved the way for games like Wolfenstein 3D and Doom, is getting a new big-box PC release and it is available to pre-order now.

Released in 1991 for DOS, Catacomb 3-D was a follow-up to John Carmack's earlier titles Catacomb and Catacomb II, and was reportedly inspired by Ultima Underworld (which was still in development at the time of Catacomb 3-D's release).

It saw the player step into the role of a mage as they descended into the dungeons of Grelminar the Lich and featured many elements that would eventually become mainstays of the first-person-shooter genre, such as the appearance of the character's face on screen that would change as you take damage.

The rerelease was announced on John Romero's Twitter account earlier this week, and will come in three physical versions, available at different price points. These include:

The Shallow Grave Edition comes in a box signed by John Romero, which features a USB stick containing the game, a Making Of video, and a History of Catacomb 3-D PDF written by David L. Craddock. It also comes with various Catacomb 3-D-related pins, as well as stickers, a poster, and a cinch-bag.

The more costly Stone Tomb Edition, meanwhile, adds a 3.5” genuine floppy disk on top of all of the above, while the Ancient Vault Edition contains everything we've already mentioned plus a Catacomb 3-D t-shirt and a 5.25” floppy disk.