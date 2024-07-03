Catacombs 3D
Image: Softdisk

Catacomb 3-D, the groundbreaking ID Software title that paved the way for games like Wolfenstein 3D and Doom, is getting a new big-box PC release and it is available to pre-order now.

Released in 1991 for DOS, Catacomb 3-D was a follow-up to John Carmack's earlier titles Catacomb and Catacomb II, and was reportedly inspired by Ultima Underworld (which was still in development at the time of Catacomb 3-D's release).

It saw the player step into the role of a mage as they descended into the dungeons of Grelminar the Lich and featured many elements that would eventually become mainstays of the first-person-shooter genre, such as the appearance of the character's face on screen that would change as you take damage.

Image: Romero

The rerelease was announced on John Romero's Twitter account earlier this week, and will come in three physical versions, available at different price points. These include:

The Shallow Grave Edition comes in a box signed by John Romero, which features a USB stick containing the game, a Making Of video, and a History of Catacomb 3-D PDF written by David L. Craddock. It also comes with various Catacomb 3-D-related pins, as well as stickers, a poster, and a cinch-bag.

The more costly Stone Tomb Edition, meanwhile, adds a 3.5” genuine floppy disk on top of all of the above, while the Ancient Vault Edition contains everything we've already mentioned plus a Catacomb 3-D t-shirt and a 5.25” floppy disk.

[source romero.com, via x.com]