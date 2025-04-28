Over 30 years ago, North American magazine EGM made meme history when it published a screenshot of FromSoftware's King's Field running on the then-unreleased PlayStation console.

The screenshot featured a pair of crudely rendered skeletons, which, by modern standards, look pretty basic. However, back in 1994, they were considered state of the art, as the famous caption—"The PlayStation can produce mind-boggling effects"—attests.

Fast forward to the present, and the man who penned that immortal line has embraced it by donning a T-shirt commemorating it, produced by those fine folks at The Yetee.

Embracing the meme caption that I wrote in EGM 30 years ago. 🤓 — Chris Johnston, aka “CJ” (@superpac.bsky.social) 2025-04-25T15:32:28.314Z

Chris Johnston is that man, and he has also revealed that the caption was pretty much his first contribution to EGM; issue 61 was his debut as a writer on the publication.

Since it was printed in 1994, the screenshot and its caption have become famous. Fans have been quoting it for decades, and the arrival of the internet and meme culture has propelled Johnston's throwaway line into realms of global superstardom.

Here's to you, Chris. You created history, and seeing that fact being embraced in this way is great.