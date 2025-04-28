Sega's classic arcade game Altered Beast has just been remade by a fan, and you can download it for free.

Created by LucasJogos2, Altered Beast Remake retools Makoto Uchida's original 1988 coin-op with improved visuals, a new soundtrack and a host of new beast transformations. It's available for free on PC, Mac, Linux, Mobile, and HTML5 online.

"Set in a mystical world full of challenges, you take on the role of a resurrected warrior tasked with stopping the sorcerer Neff, who has escaped to a higher dimension," reads the GameJolt page. "Neff aims to conquer all realities, and only by facing his army of creatures and trials can you prevent his rise."

One of the new mechanics present in this unofficial remake is the 'Altered Mode', in which "stages and challenges are completely reimagined". There's also 'Epic Battle Mode', which is essentially a boss rush mode.

"Additionally, enjoy extra modes and exclusive options, such as CPU assistance in Versus Mode, new selectable levels, customizations, and more," continues the description. "Blending nostalgia and innovation, Altered Beast Remake offers an epic, refreshed experience for both fans and newcomers."

This remake isn't the only fan-made project pertaining to the series; an unofficial Altered Beast 2 is also in development. Sega has previously been somewhat accommodating to fan-made projects based on its IP but recently shut down an excellent unofficial sequel to Golden Axe, another series created by Makoto Uchida.

Shortly after its original release in 1988, Altered Beast became the pack-in title for the Sega Genesis and Mega Drive in the West. It would get two sequels—one for the GBA and the other for the PS2—neither of which were received very positively by fans.

The most recent release was on the Nintendo 3DS as part of the Sega 3D Classics series.