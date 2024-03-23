We recently reported on the fact that Sega and Jakks Pacific are teaming up to release a Streets of Rage action figure, and now the Japanese video game giant has announced that Altered Beast is getting the same treatment.

"Rise from your grave!" says the social media post. "The Werewolf from Altered Beast transforms into an action figure from JAKKS toys! Includes a Spirt Ball accessory and is available exclusively at Wal-Mart stores in the next several weeks."

Released in arcades in the late '80s, Altered Beast was unique for its classical setting and innovative beast transformations. It would be ported to the Genesis / Mega Drive and included as a pack-in game with the console when it launched in North America and Europe.

We haven't seen many sequels for the game – and those we did get were largely terrible – but it clearly remains an important part of Sega's history. It was even selected as part of M2's brilliant 3D Classics series on the Nintendo 3DS.