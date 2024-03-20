A new patch has been issued for the Genesis / Mega Drive version of Altered Beast which allows you to retain your high score between sessions.

Created by BillyTime! Games, the patch introduces a simple SRAM saving mechanism, which captures your score after a Game Over and loads it up again the next time you boot up the game.

"If [the] checksum fails or it is your first time booting, default scores are loaded," says the patch's page on ROM Hacking.

Like many games released during the 16-bit era, Altered Beast lacked a battery backup for saving data, which meant that scores were only saved while the console was powered on.

Originally released in arcades, Altered Beast would find fame as a pack-in title for the Genesis in North America and Europe. It never got a true sequel but was disastrously rebooted for the PS2 in 2005.