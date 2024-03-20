The Atari 400 Mini is launching very soon, and the kind folks at Plaion were nice enough to send us a pre-release press unit, which we're currently putting through its paces ahead of our review.

Like the Atari 2600+ before it, the 400 Mini's press kit is rather swanky – it comes with a T-shirt (in XL, sadly), a mug and a set of stickers. These won't be included in the final retail version, so don't get too excited.

We're reserving a full verdict for the final review, but in the meantime, enjoy these photos of the Atari 400 Mini. You can also check out the full game list here.