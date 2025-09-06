Author and former GamesIndustry.biz scribe James Batchelor has just announced that he's written an unofficial history of the Pokémon video game franchise, and it's coming out early next year.

Published by White Owl Books, The History of the Pokémon Games will profile over 150 different games and will feature a Foreword by Veronica Taylor, the original Ash Ketchum voice actor.

"Pokémon is one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time, and video games have always been at the heart of the series," reads the book's listing on Batchelor's site, before adding:

"From the nine generations (so far) of mainline RPGs to popular spin-offs such as Pokémon Go, Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, and digital editions of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pikachu and his pals have delighted millions of gamers for almost thirty years. The History of the Pokémon Games offers an extensive guide to every title ever released in the franchise, from the original Red and Blue games that first made Pokémon a worldwide phenomenon to the latest outings for aspiring Pokémon trainers. And not just the main entries; this guide also covers rare and obscure titles, from Japan-only arcade machines to PC tie-ins that were only available with a certain brand of chicken nuggets. With more than 150 games covered, including screenshots and trivia for each, and an informative and humorous writing style, The History of the Pokémon Games is an essential read for any Pokéfan. As Professor Oak said in 1996: "A world of dreams and adventures with Pokémon awaits. Let's go."





Out on Jan 30, 2026. Features:

🖥️ The making of each generation

🎮 Over 150 games profiled

⭐ Foreword by



The book launches on January 30th, 2026.

"I am so, so damn proud of this book," says Batchelor on social media. "Pokémon is one of my favourite game series of all time, and it's been fascinating to take a deeper look at how the franchise originated and evolved (pun fully intended) over the past 30 years."

Batchelor has also written The Best Non-Violent Video Games, as well as fiction such as Blow The House Down and Wandless.