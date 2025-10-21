The creator of DOSBox Pure has released a new version of the popular emulator that is playable outside of RetroArch in a standalone app.

This means it is now easier than ever for players to experience their favourite DOS games with all the modern conveniences they've come to expect from modern-day emulation solutions (thanks, Tomshardware, for the spot!).

If you've ever tried playing DOS games on Retroarch in the past, you've probably had some experience of using DOSBox Pure in the past. Developed by the coder Psyraven in 2020, it is a popular fork of the multiplatform MS-DOS emulator, DOSBox, and implements a lot of useful features to the emulator, such as save states, customizable controller setups, and rewinding functionality to your classic library of DOS games.

As mentioned, the new standalone version, which is being called DOSBox Pure Unleashed, is also the work of Psyraven and features many of these same features.

This includes the ability to load several file formats, such as ZIP files; the option to use an onscreen keyboard; 3dfx Voodoo PCI card emulation; and MIDI Playback with SoundFonts or MT-32, but also includes some new ones too, such as experimental support for Windows 9x.

According to Tomshardware, it has been in development for roughly 5 years, with the developer stating elsewhere that the UI and feature set have been developed for "simplicity & ease of use".

You can download it from itch.io for free for Windows, Mac, & Linux, or throw a tip Psyraven's way to thank them for their hard work.