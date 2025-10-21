The publisher PixelHeart and developer Picorinne Soft have partnered up this month to release a promising pair of Gradius-inspired shoot 'em ups across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles.

Infinos & Infinos 2 are two titles that were originally launched on Windows PCs during the 2010s and are described as a pair of "pixel art side-scrolling shoot’em ups" that pay tribute to "the golden age of arcade shooters.

Infinos was originally released in 2013 and follows the player as they step behind the control panel of the Fauria, a "powerful one-of-a-kind fighter ship".

The goal of the game is ultimately to take part in an intergalactic war against an approaching alien invasion, with the title featuring six hazard & enemy-filled stages to play through, including a planet's orbit, an underground cave system, an enemy research facility, an asteroid field, and more.

Infinos 2, meanwhile, was initially published in 2015 and carries on from the events of the last game, with players having to pilot the Fauria across eight stages, which consist of captured orbital bases, the ravaged surfaces of alien planets, and a warp-dimension populated by giant insects.

Both games are available to purchase digitally now, with the prices differing depending on the storefront. The PS4/PS5 versions of both games, for instance, appear to be the cheapest at £3.99 each, while the Xbox versions cost 4.19, and the Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 versions are priced at £4.49.

You can watch a trailer for the game below: