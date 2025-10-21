Edia, the company behind Telenet Shooting Collection, the Earnest Evans Collection, and other similar retro reissues, has announced plans to publish a compilation next year containing six classic PC Engine games from Telenet Japan-adjacent development teams.

The Telenet Fuku-Bukuro collection was announced yesterday with an announcement trailer, as spotted by Gematsu, and will be released in Japan on January 22nd, 2026, for Nintendo Switch.

It will cost 8,580 yen (tax included) and is already available to pre-order now on Amazon Japan, with an exclusive "Telenet Fuku-Bukuro" wallpaper for PC also being offered as a pre-order bonus. Other retailers, meanwhile, are set to be revealed in the future, according to Telenet Revive's official website.

The first three PC Engine titles featured in the collection include the 1991 turn-based action game Lady Phantom from Shin-Nihon Laser Soft Co., Ltd., Riot's 1992 top-down Bomberman-esque battle game Travel Epule, and Renovation's wacky overhead racing game Dekoboko Densetsu, which was released in 1990.

Joining them will be Riot's 1992 puzzle platformer Pop'n Magic, Shin-Nihon Laser Soft Co., Ltd's 1991 board game Naritore, and Renovation's strategy game High Grenadier, also released in 1991.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the collection below: