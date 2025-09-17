Edia has revealed that it will be launching the Telenet Revive project, the Earnest Evans Collection, this December in Japan, across Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 (thanks Gematsu!).

This collection will bring together the three titles that make up Wolf Team's "Anett and Earnest" trilogy, including the Sega Mega Drive game El Viento (1991), and the Sega Mega-CD games Earnest Evans (1991), and Anett Futatabi (1993).

Plans for the collection were initially announced back in November of last year with Edia posting a piece of artwork representing the three games on Twitter/X, before launching a successful crowdfunding campaign on the Japanese website Makuake later that same month.

Now, though, it appears the company is finally gearing up to release the title, revealing that it will be launching the game both digitally and physically on December 25th in Japan, with reservations having already started earlier today.

The standard version of the game will be available to buy for 6,800 yen (7,480 yen with tax), with a special limited edition also being offered that costs 12,800 yen (14,080 yen with tax). This version comes with a copy of the game, an additional soundtrack CD, a pin badge, and an acrylic block featuring some new artwork.

According to Edia's website, details regarding an English version of the "Ernest Evans Collection" will be announced at a later date.

Interestingly, this isn't the only Earnest Evans-related project currently in development, with Limited Run Games announcing physical releases earlier this year of Earnest Evans (1991) and Anett Returns / Anett Futatabi (1993), which will mark the first time the two games have been made available on Sega CD in English (though we should point out Earnest Evans got a Genesis / Mega Drive release back in the day).

Those releases are also slated to ship this year.