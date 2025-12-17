The independent video game developer ViJuDa has announced a release date for Super Woden: Rally Edge, its upcoming spin-off to its Super Woden GP series of racing games, inspired by classic arcade titles like Sega Rally and Neo Drift Out.

According to its creator, Víctor Justo Dacruz, the game will drop on January 15th, 2026, on PC (via Steam), with the console versions expected to be released approximately 5-6 months later. In contrast to Super Woden GP I & II, which featured an isometric perspective, Super Woden: Rally Edge adopts an all-new top-down camera system and shifts the focus away from traditional Grand Prix-style competitions to focus purely on rally racing.

It is hoping to take players back to "an era where fun goes beyond realism", with the developer promising a "classic arcade essence" blended with "great depth and a genuine love for car culture".





The game was officially announced back in June 2024 and received a demo for PC one year later in June 2025 (which is sadly no longer available).

Initially, it was expected to drop sometime in 2025, but was delayed in September 2025 to a then-unspecified 2026 release, with Dacruz stating, "I want to take a calm and deliberate approach to creating the game" and that "rushing only makes it harder to achieve the quality and detail I want."

It looks like players won't have too long to wait in the New Year before getting their hands on the title, though, with the game now set to launch within the very first month of the year.

Here are some of the features you can expect:

A vast variety of vehicles: from the smallest and humblest to the unstoppable Hillclimb machines.

A renewed, unique graphical style, carefully crafted down to the last detail.

An original soundtrack created to perfectly capture the emotions of rally racing.

Buy, sell, upgrade, and customize your cars in the garage.

Show off your photography skills in the photo mode.

Local multiplayer for up to 4 players in split-screen.

Record your times online and compete to beat other players' records.

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in checking out or supporting, you can wishlist the game now on Steam.