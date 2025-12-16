If you happened to love Walaber Entertainment's Saturn-inspired rally racing game Parking Garage Rally Circuit, then we have some interesting news to share with you.

Walaber Entertainment, the developer behind the 2024 PC title, yesterday announced a new expanded version of the game, called Parking Garage Rally Circuit DX, is on the way for PC & consoles, which "doubles the content of the original release".

This new version will introduce a European Tour with eight additional car parks to race through, including maps based on Paris (Art Car Park), York (York Castle Car Park), Turin (Car Factory), Montpellier (Double Loop), Hamburg (Concert Hall), Copenhagen (Power Plant), Geneva (Parking Tour), and Naples (Cave Park).

This version is available to buy now from the newly-launched browser-based marketplace Wavedash, which aims to bring console-quality games to the open web, for $14.99, and will also be coming to Steam & consoles in 2026.

For those who already own the Steam version, it appears that the developer Tim ‘Walaber’ Fitzrandolph has previously stated that the new tracks will be available as a "modestly priced DLC". We've reached out to them to confirm whether this is still the case.

Fitzrandolph said about the new release, "What started as the idea of delivering a little more content for Parking Garage Rally Circuit has expanded into what is effectively a whole new game that doubles the size of the original.

“I’m really excited that Parking Garage Rally Circuit DX is part of the launch of a new platform in Wavedash that reduces friction and complexity for players to discover and play games like mine. I look forward to coming back next year with more news on bringing DX and the European Tour to Steam and console players.”