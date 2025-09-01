A new unofficial version of Sega Rally 2 has been released for PC, making it easier than ever to play the classic arcade racing game from the comfort of your own home.

Sega Rally 2 - 25th Anniversary Edition is a repack of the 1999 PC version of the game that improves compatibility for Windows 10/11 and removes the CD requirement, in addition to introducing a bunch other improvements such as 60FPS gameplay, high resolution graphics, and restored and fully-working force-feedback.

Its creator OldNewPixel seems to have released the first version of the repack last year, originally to coincide with the PC version's 25th anniversary, but has been publishing regular updates ever since (with the help of the Sega Rally community), with the latest version having been released this past Sunday (on August 31st).

According to OldNewPixel's announcement, Version 1.5 incorporates a new Widescreen fix by AuToMaNiAk005, various bug fixes, as well as compatibility improvements from the game developer and modder @__silent_, further enhancing the PC version for new and returning players.

Sega Rally 2, as you may already be aware, was first released in the arcades back in 1998, before being ported to the Sega Dreamcast and PC the following year, in 1999.

As one of the Dreamcast's earliest titles, the console version of game ended up getting a ton of praise at the time for its incredible visuals and added features (such as its "10 Year Mode", which was also included in the PC version), but has since been criticised for its lack of polish and its disappointing frame rate dips.

The PC version, meanwhile, fared slightly better, more regularly targeting 60FPS, but suffered from issues with frame pacing, producing a juddering effect that could be slightly distracting for more eagle-eyed players.

Sega Rally 2 - 25th Anniversary Edition, therefore, aims to straighten out these lingering issues with the PC version and make it available again on modern computer configurations, essentially giving players the best way to experience the legendary arcade title with all the console and PC-exclusive features intact.