Forgotten Worlds, a fanzine about video game magazines, has just launched its sixth issue – and it will be of particular interest to long-standing Sega fans.

Editor and occasional Time Extension contributor Mikolai Napieralski has managed to secure some pretty notable interviews for this issue, including the likes of Steve Merrett (Mean Machines Sega), Paul Glancey (CVG, MegaTech), Brian "Since Spacies" Costelloe (MegaZone), Dean Mortlock (Sega Power), Gary Cutlack (UK: Resistance, Official Sega Saturn Magazine) and even former Sega of America marketing boss Al Nilsen.

While this issue delves into memories of playing Sega consoles and the incredible impact of the Mega Drive / Genesis, the focus is on the magazines that made this period so exciting – and the roster of interviewees Napieralski has assembled really paints a vivid picture of what the '90s were like in the world of video game publishing.

If you were going to pick fault, then you could argue that this issue has a very UK-centric focus, but that's perhaps understandable given how popular Sega was in Europe and how many magazines were published in that territory devoted to Sega's hardware.

Elsewhere, the issue contains a selection of classic advertisements as well as a limited edition insert (designed by DvlsBlsh.com) which can be placed behind the front cover to fill in that Sega blue sky cut-out.

If you'd like to pick up a copy, then here over here.