Analogue's FPGA N64 console is still on target for release in Q4 of this year, the company has reiterated.

The Analogue 3D was originally supposed to launch in 2024, and has been delayed multiple times. However, the firm – which also makes the Analogue Pocket, Analogue Duo, Super NT, and Mega Sg – insists that this time, the release window is locked in.

Analogue adds that no change in pricing is expected for those who have pre-ordered the console, and, if anyone wishes to claim a refund, they can do so at any time.





"We appreciate your patience as always and can't wait to get 3D in your hands," concludes the social media post.

Some have speculated that this particular statement is related to the fact that the Analogue 3D's rival, the ModRetro M64, is due to be shown off to the public at the upcoming Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

ModRetro – founded by arms dealer Palmer Luckey – has become a divisive company in the world of retro gaming, and has gotten its FPGA N64 ready for release in an impressively short space of time.