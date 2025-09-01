Analogue's FPGA-based N64 – the Analogue 3D – is one of the year's most highly anticipated retro hardware releases, but it has been subject to more than one delay, which is making the wait even harder.

While the system isn't expected to launch until Q4 of this year, the company has finally released footage of it in action, running 1080 Snowboarding (thanks, Pixel Cherry Ninja).

The console is shown alongside the 8BitDo-made controller, which is already available for purchase.

We were supposed to get our hands on this console at the end of 2024. By the time it arrives, it could have some competition on its hands in the form of the ModRetro M64.