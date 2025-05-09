Update #3 [ ]:

OutRun GB is out now! You can grab it here.

"OutRun GB is a port of the original Arcade version of Out Run to the Game Boy Color," says the developer, Shane McCafferty. "It's the whole game - all the tracks - all the music - all the wind in your hair!"



OutRun GB is OUT NOW for your Game Boy Color.🌴
- All the tracks, all the music, all the wind in your hair!
(link in reply)#indiedev #gameboy #retrogaming pic.twitter.com/J4IVI0rMFp
September 1, 2025

Update #2 [ ]:

The developer behind OutRun GB has released some more footage:



Working on the OutRun GB Release Trailer 🌴 (Release TBC)
Here's some game play from all the tracks. A LOT of work went into this one. !#pixelart #indiedev #gameboy #gbstudio #RETROGAMING pic.twitter.com/tcRgJY5dus
August 25, 2025

Update #1 [ ]:

Good news! What If OutRun is now available to download.

Morning! ☕️🌴 Head over to @itch.io and GO play OutRun on your Game Boy Color today -> rocketshippark.itch.io/what-if-outrun #gameboy #retrogaming #gamedev #outrun — EGVroom (@egvroom.bsky.social) 2025-05-19T14:22:53.078Z

Original Story: Indie developer Shane McCafferty recently said he wanted to bring OutRun to the Game Boy—and it looks like he's very close to achieving that noble goal.

McCafferty—head of Rocketship Park and developer of titles like Cave Dave, Starseed, Hoonigans and Nitro—recently released Hero GP, a tribute to Sega's Hang-On arcade game.

It was only natural, then, that he might shift his attention to Yu Suzuki's other Super Scaler racing classic—1986's OutRun.

Here's a few Screens of my Outrun for Game Boy Color demo. Almost complete now. 🌴 #pixelart #indiedev #gameboy #retrogaming — EGVroom (@egvroom.bsky.social) 2025-05-09T03:26:16.951Z

#screenshotsaturday Outrun (ish) Game Boy Color update:
- Worked more on the pixels.
- Added the final music.
- Tweaked handling.
- Almost complete now. It's going to be a free, 1 stage, demo. A 'what if?'
Some gameplay ... #pixelart #indiedev #gameboy #retrogaming — EGVroom (@egvroom.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T04:52:09.948Z

Referred to as "What If OutRun", the demo appears to be reaching the finish line and is already looking very promising. Hero GP delivered a fantastic sense of speed on relatively humble hardware, so we'd imagine this new title will do the same.

If you'd like to keep track of McCafferty's progress, then you can follow him on Bluesky.