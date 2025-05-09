Update #3 []:
OutRun GB is out now! You can grab it here.
"OutRun GB is a port of the original Arcade version of Out Run to the Game Boy Color," says the developer, Shane McCafferty. "It's the whole game - all the tracks - all the music - all the wind in your hair!"
Update #2 []:
The developer behind OutRun GB has released some more footage:
Update #1 []:
Good news! What If OutRun is now available to download.
Original Story: Indie developer Shane McCafferty recently said he wanted to bring OutRun to the Game Boy—and it looks like he's very close to achieving that noble goal.
McCafferty—head of Rocketship Park and developer of titles like Cave Dave, Starseed, Hoonigans and Nitro—recently released Hero GP, a tribute to Sega's Hang-On arcade game.
It was only natural, then, that he might shift his attention to Yu Suzuki's other Super Scaler racing classic—1986's OutRun.
Referred to as "What If OutRun", the demo appears to be reaching the finish line and is already looking very promising. Hero GP delivered a fantastic sense of speed on relatively humble hardware, so we'd imagine this new title will do the same.
If you'd like to keep track of McCafferty's progress, then you can follow him on Bluesky.