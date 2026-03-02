If you've been champing at the bit to challenge a friend to a game of Monopoly Star Wars or ever fancied revisiting some of your favourite Lucas Learning games from the '90s on your modern-day setup, then we have some exciting news to share with you.

Aaron Giles, the creator of DREAMM (Dos Retro-Emulation Arena for Maniac Mansion), has just released a new update for the LucasArts emulator that introduces compatibility with 16 previously unsupported titles, making it easier than ever to get some of these old games up and running on modern PC hardware.

DREAMM version 4.0 was officially released yesterday (Sunday, March 1st) and is the fifth "major update" for the emulator since its announcement in 2022.

Among its features are support for all "eight released Lucas Learning games", "two new licensed games" (Monopoly Star Wars and Mindscape's 1989 DOS title Willow), and "six new late-90s Star Wars titles" (spanning a range of genres), as well as other handy features.

Happy to announce that DREAMM 4.0 is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux! dreamm.aarongiles.com Now with support for all Lucas-family games released prior to 2000 on DOS, Windows, and FM-Towns, including all 8 Lucas Learning games. Network play is also now supported (experimentally). — Aaron Giles (@aarongiles.com) 2026-03-01T01:41:00.488Z

This includes newly implemented support for Direct3D 11 and the Roland SoundCanvas (NC-55) (via the Nuked SC-55 emulator), experimental netplay, improved controller support and remapping, and an optional automated solution to bypass the copy protection without having to pull out a manual or your Dial-A-Pirate wheel.

There have also been some improvements to the frontend to make it more "streamlined", allowing you to filter your games by name or category and set default video and audio settings on a per-game basis.

Here's the full list of games that have been added:

Willow (1989)

Monopoly Star Wars (1997)

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter (1997)

Star Wars Droid Works (1998)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D (1998)

Star Wars: Rebellion (Supremacy) (1998)

Star Wars Episode I: The Gungan Encounter (1999)

Star Wars: Yoda’s Challenge Activity Center (1999)

Star Wars: Pit Droids (1999)

Star Wars: Anakin’s Speedway (1999)

Star Wars Episode I: Racer (1999)

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance (1999)

Star Wars: Early Learning Activity Center (2000)

Star Wars Math: Jabba’s Game Galaxy (2000)

Star Wars: Jar Jar’s Journey (2000)

Out of the titles listed above, only six of these (Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Star Wars: Rebellion (aka Supremacy), Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance, Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter) are available to buy on Steam & GOG, with the rest requiring you to grab the files from the original CD-ROMs.

You can download the latest version of the emulator here, where you'll also find a full list of changes introduced with the 4.0 update.