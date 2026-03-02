The 8BitMods VMU Pro is one of the most impressive aftermarket memory cards we've seen in a while.

Not only does it offer almost unlimited storage for your game data, it also boasts a colour display, MP3 playback and support for a host of emulators, one of which allows you to play Game Boy games.

8BitMods has just shown off an upcoming new feature to this emulator which allows you to play multiplayer games without the need for extra cables – as was the case back in the '90s when the Game Boy was still considered cutting-edge.



It's coming soon to your VMUPro! Connect to another VMUPro wirelessly and link up those emulators for double the fun! 🎮 GameBoy Link Cable without a cable?It's coming soon to your VMUPro! Connect to another VMUPro wirelessly and link up those emulators for double the fun! pic.twitter.com/2UTzeknNvw February 28, 2026

The obvious catch here is that you need to find another person who owns a VMU Pro, or you need to be rich enough to somehow own two of them – but hey, I'm not going to let that ruin my enjoyment of a seriously cool feature that no memory card has any right to possess.

The VMU Pro costs £75 and got a glowing review when I covered it late last year. It's not the only option on the market, however – the DreamMods VM2 also comes highly recommended, but it doesn't come with the emulation bells and whistles.