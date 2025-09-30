The arrival of 8BitMods' VMU Pro is imminent, and the company has just opened up its developer portal to anyone interested in creating apps for the next-gen memory card.

You can register your interest on the official site if you're keen to make apps for this new device. A dedicated VMU Pro Store will be launching in November.



Described as "the last visual memory card you'll ever need for your Dreamcast," the VMU Pro allows you to store an almost limitless amount of save data, but will also run applications and 8-bit emulators, covering consoles such as the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, NES, Game Gear and Master System via its backlit IPS TFT 16-bit display.

The VMU Pro costs £74.99 and can be pre-ordered now for delivery in January 2026.