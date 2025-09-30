Pre-orders for infinity, a Game Boy Color strategy RPG that's over 25 years in the making, go live today – and the legendary Yuzo Koshiro has contributed a track to the game.

Infinity began its life back in 1999 at a small Californian company called Affinix Software, but was abandoned in 2002 when it became clear that the GBA had become Nintendo's leading handheld.

Over the past few years, the team behind Infinity has been hard at work enhancing what remained of the original game and, in 2021, funded its completion via a crowdfunding campaign.



In the trailer here, my track has been arranged into a cool hard rock style, and I really love how it turned out! This game actually runs on real Game Boy Color hardware, and I contributed music to it.In the trailer here, my track has been arranged into a cool hard rock style, and I really love how it turned out! https://t.co/G6YNz9F3H1 September 30, 2025

3,458 backers pledged $370,823 Canadian dollars, which translates to $266,504 US and £198,206.

Incube8 Games is handling publishing duties and has confirmed that an enhanced version of the game is coming to modern platforms.

Here's the synopsis:

An ancient, nameless evil stirs beneath the earth, twisting the land and its people alike with its corrupting force. Two rival nations careen toward war, as a shadowy figure arms them both with unholy weapons of immense power. A disgraced knight is called upon to overcome the centuries-old pain that divides these peoples, his own grief, and the malevolent forces fanning the flames of hate. This epic tale frames a roleplaying game with a unique tactical battle system, 5 playable characters, a detailed world with over 30 explorable areas and more than 100 items, and beautiful 8-bit graphics — all to immerse you into the world of Infinity!

You can pre-order the game today (September 30th) from 3 P.M. ET / 7 P.M. GMT. It will cost $59.99.