Released on 3DS back in 2011, Alpha Unit's Frogger 3D didn't exactly cause shockwaves when it first launched – but it has since become something of a cult classic, and that has driven up its price on the secondary market.

This fact has surprised the game's producer, Takayuki "Tak" Fujii, who was recently alerted to the rising cost of the game in Japan by Twitter user and Japan resident Alex Kraus.

holy now my title became collectible. Why I don't have a copy in my hand???? https://t.co/39JZYELfU7 March 2, 2026

Our friends over at Nintendo Life reviewed the game back in the day, giving it a 5/10 review and saying: