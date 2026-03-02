Released on 3DS back in 2011, Alpha Unit's Frogger 3D didn't exactly cause shockwaves when it first launched – but it has since become something of a cult classic, and that has driven up its price on the secondary market.
This fact has surprised the game's producer, Takayuki "Tak" Fujii, who was recently alerted to the rising cost of the game in Japan by Twitter user and Japan resident Alex Kraus.
Our friends over at Nintendo Life reviewed the game back in the day, giving it a 5/10 review and saying:
"Frogger 3D balances interesting, clever level designs that will make you want to keep playing just to see more with infuriating cheap shots and a ridiculous difficulty curve that will make you never want to play again. For every level that you will love, there's one that will inspire you to break your machine in half. It all balances out to an average experience; approach with caution, look both ways and you'll be able to hop into some of the game's higher-quality aspects before your patience is squashed flat."