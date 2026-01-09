When considering its status as Sega's final home console, the Dreamcast's recent resurgence is perhaps surprising.

We've seen new hardware, such as next-gen VMUs and controllers, as well as a raft of homebrew releases and amazing ports, all of which help keep Sega's 128-bit system alive in the modern era – and developers and modders continue to extract additional performance from the platform.

As highlighted by @falco_girgis, developer Nai Adventure has managed to pull off a technical trick that eluded even Sega's most talented programmers back in the day – dual VMU screen support.

AWW YEAH! Someone finally did it! @YTNaiAdventure is over here rocking dual Visual Memory Unit screens with his upcoming Sega Dreamcast homebrew game, Metal Canary! He just plugs the back VMU into a custom 3D-printed Maple port extender, and BOOM! He's got Nintendo DS VMUs going… pic.twitter.com/iCBzrZEVMM January 8, 2026

This is achieved by plugging VMUs into both ports on the Dreamcast controller, but using a custom 3D-printed port extender on slot 2, allowing the rearmost VMU to tower above the top of the pad. This means you can view both VMU screens simultaneously.

The developer has shown this off in the upcoming Dreamcast homebrew title, Metal Canary.

