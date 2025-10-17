The arcade industry has been on a slow but steady decline for some time now, and nowhere is this felt more keenly than in Japan, where several notable amusement centres have shut up shop in recent years.

We've sadly got another to add to that growing list; Sora News 24 reports that the Ikebukuro-based Adores Sunshine is closing after 40 years of service.

Situated on Sunshine 60 Street, the three-floor arcade will be shutting for good at the start of 2026. Adores hasn't given a specific reason for the closure, which leads Sora News 24 to assume that it simply isn't profitable anymore.

"Our entire staff is filled with appreciation for all of our customers who visited our arcade and spent happy times here over these many years," says the statement from Adores Sunshine. "We look forward to the day when we will be able to see you again!"

With the Ikebukuro branch closing, it means the two nearest Adores arcades will be situated in Shibuya and Wako.

Adores Sunshine’s last day is scheduled for January 18, 2026.