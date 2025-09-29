Update [ ]:

Anbernic has officially announced its Nintendo DS clone, the RG DS, confirming earlier leaks that it was working on a dual-screen device.



The new video is slightly longer than the original version that surfaced back in September and shows four different colour schemes for the device, including red, blue, transparent, and white. It also confirms something else that was reported back at the time of the original leak — namely, that the device is being positioned as an affordable handheld and will cost less than $100.



No details about the chipset have been revealed yet, with the company's social media asking people to get their guesses in now, ahead of a more in-depth unveiling. We'll keep an eye out for any news as it arrives.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Original Story: The world of emulation handhelds tends to pass through phases when it comes to design. Years ago, there was a spate of PS Vita-style devices, and in more recent years, we've had imitations of the GBA, GBA SP, and 3DS / DS.

It would seem that Anbernic is lining up another dual-screen clone, and this one looks like it could be the most blatant copy yet seen of Nintendo's famous handheld family.

An unverified video has appeared on Chinese social media that shows a device that is a dead ringer for the DS Lite. For good measure, the unit has a metallic-look upper lid, which was a hallmark of the original 3DS design.

The big difference is that this device has two analogue sticks. You've also got dual USB-C ports on the top edge, as well as that all-important MicroSD card slot.





Reminds me of the DS Lite, but it's a little weird that it has dual analog sticks for NDS games pic.twitter.com/Iiymv0lnJK Chinese forums have leaked footage of an upcoming Anbernic handheld. Rumor is it will be focused on NDS emulation and targeting a lower price point (~$100).Reminds me of the DS Lite, but it's a little weird that it has dual analog sticks for NDS games https://t.co/uqIR8CUirC September 28, 2025

Anbernic has a history of leaking its forthcoming systems on social media, but there appears to be more room for doubt than normal in this case. As noted by Retro Handhelds, one of the leaked images of the 'Anbernic RG DS' features a Google Gemini watermark in the bottom-right corner – an indicator that the image has been generated using AI.

Still, there have been rumours that Anbernic has been making a dual-screen handheld for a while now, and given the current trend for this kind of device, we'd be amazed if this doesn't turn out to be legitimate.