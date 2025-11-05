AYANEO's work rate is truly remarkable – it seems that not a week goes by without the company announcing something new.
Hot on the heels of the revelation that AYANEO is producing its first smartphone, we have more information on its previously-teased vertical handheld, the Pocket VERT.
The company has now shown off the system, revealing that it will showcase "diamond-cut shoulder buttons" and a "CNC-machined body".
It also doubled down on the console's main selling point, its display.
AYANEO is keen to stress that the 3.5" 1600×1440 LCD screen offers "10× pixel-perfect Game Boy scaling" and is "the legendary screen long desired by countless players".
Given that AYANEO's previous devices in this class have all run Android, it would be wise to expect the same OS to power the Pocket VERT.