It is with a heavy heart that we report that ZX Spectrum modder Ben Versteeg has passed away.

Versteeg was the driving force behind ByteDelight, a web store which sold upgrades and mods for Sinclair's famous home micro.

ByteDelight was behind the DivMMC EnJOY! flashcard for the Spectrum, and also produced the ZX-HD, an HDMI mod for the computer.

"We are sad to share that ByteDelight's founder Ben has passed away," says a message on the ByteDelight homepage.

Just heard the most awful news that Ben Versteeg (owner of bytedelight.com) has passed away. He was an absolute gentleman and he will be missed by the Spectrum community. — Brendan Alford (@balford.bsky.social) 2025-12-19T14:03:16.034Z

"His family is in the process of arranging his affairs. This means the webshop has been closed for ordering. Any outstanding orders will be taken care of in due time, we hope for your understanding and patience in this difficult situation. We know Ben was extremely grateful for the community of ZX Spectrum enthusiasts, tinkerers and like-minded geeks. Thank you for your patronage."

As well as selling mods and undertaking repairs, Versteeg also posted videos on YouTube showcasing his projects.

Our thoughts are with Versteeg's family and friends at this difficult time.