The developer behind Core Design classics such as Thunderhawk, Jaguar XJ220, Soulstar and Fighting Force is working on what could be the most technically advanced Spectrum Next game yet seen.

Sarah Jane Avory worked on Core between 1991 and 2003 and also has credits such as Elite: Dangerous, Zoo Tycoon, Kinect: Disneyland Adventures and Without Warning to her name.

More recently, Avory has produced titles such as Zeta Wing, Zeta Wing II and Briley Witch Chronicles, and has only recently begun working on the next-generation ZX Spectrum.

As you can see from the footage below, Avory is pushing the hardware in an exciting new direction, mimicking the Mode 7 effect seen on the SNES all those years ago.

A little update of my Spectrum Next project... — SarahJaneAvory (@sarahjaneavory.bsky.social) 2025-09-12T21:26:52.680Z

The game is called Delphian, and it's actually a revival of a past project which never saw release.

"Back in the 80s, I wrote a C64 space trader game named Delphian," she says on social media. "It used software resizing sprites. You could land on planets and walk around. The game was finished but not released... So, for Spectrum Next I'm coding Delphian, using 256 colour resizing sprites."

If you'd like to keep an eye on this project, be sure to follow Avory on social media, where she has perhaps revealed what a future Spectrum Next project could be: