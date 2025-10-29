Update #2 [ ]:

The road to the Retroid Pocket 6's release hasn't exactly been what we'd call smooth, given the criticism of the handheld's original design and Retroid's subsequent design shakeup.

Nevertheless, if you've been champing/chomping at the bit to pick up the successor to the Retroid Pocket 5, it appears you can finally pre-order the device over on the company's website.

As previously stated, the price will start out at $209 for its most basic configuration (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), and go up to $259 for the more advanced configuration with more RAM and memory (12GB RAM + 256 GB storage). There is also the option to customize the D-Pad/left analog placement, and a choice of colours available (Silver, 16Bit, Black, Orange, Light Purple).

Update #1 [ ]:

Following online backlash about its original design, Retroid has unveiled the fresh new look for the Retroid Pocket 6.

The announcement was made on Discord, but has since been posted across to Twitter/X, and includes new renders showing off the new design for the console.

One of the major changes made from the original design is that the M1 and M2 buttons have now been relocated to the back of the device, while the speakers have been shifted below the analog sticks alongside the remaining pair of menu buttons (these had previously been positioned below the screen).

In addition to this, for the first time, the company will also be offering a choice of whether customers would like the left analog stick or the d-pad on the top or bottom, with this option being available to select on the pre-order page on the manufacturer's website, alongside the colours (Silver, 16Bit, Black, Orange, Light Purple) and configurations (8GB + 128GB/12GB +256GB).

Pre-orders are not yet open, but are expected to go live again "soon", with emails set to go out to customers who have already placed an order for the original design.

Here's Retroid's statement in full:

"Thank you all for your feedback and most importantly your patience. We would like to introduce the New Retroid Pocket 6. For the first time, we will offer the option to choose if you'd like the d-pad, or the left stick on top. The M1 and M2 buttons have been relocated to the back. There will be further communication announced, when pre-orders will open up again soon. Customers that have already pre-ordered the RP6, will receive an email from customer service in the coming days. Thank you all for your continued support."

In case you need reminding, the device is set to feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen (capable of outputting a 1080 x 1920 image @120hz), a 6000mAh battery (with a 27-watt charging speed), connectivity via Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.3, and an Android 13 OS.

It will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and is set to cost $209 or $259 to pre-order, depending on which configuration you go for, with these prices scheduled to rise at retail.

Original Story: Barely two days have passed since Retroid revealed the Retroid Pocket 6 in a YouTube announcement, and it already looks like the company is set to make some changes to the device's design following some negative feedback from commenters online.

The landing page for pre-orders went live earlier this week, on Monday, October 27th, with shipping having been scheduled to start in early January. However, since then, there's been a lot of discussion online about the new design for the Retroid Pocket 6, with some commenters across Reddit and social media websites calling the device "ugly" and "a step back" from the look of the Retroid Pocket 5. This has resulted in Retroid pulling the landing page offline and opening up a poll to solicit feedback on its design.

In particular, the criticism seems to be aimed at the "chin" or "lip" of the device, which features a new control panel and a pair of built-in speakers, which have some have said, "distract" from the screen and make it "look off-centered and weird". In addition to that, though, there has always been some criticism about the placement of the d-pad, too, leading to discussions about whether it would be better above or below the device's left analog stick.

In order to find out how widespread these opinions truly are, the company is, therefore, asking potential customers on social media if they should move the panel to the back and which layout they would prefer once pre-orders resume.

What configuration would you prefer? — Retroid Pocket Official (@Retroid0fficial) October 28, 2025

As some have noted, it's a little bit weird to be willing to change the device so late into the handheld's development, but at the very least, it shows Retroid is ready to listen to feedback and address potential issues raised by members of its community.

What do you think? Do you prefer the old design or do you like the look of the new one? Let us know in the comments!