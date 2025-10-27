Following last week's tease on social media, which promised an announcement for Monday, October 27th, Retroid has unveiled not one, but two brand new handhelds, including the Retroid Pocket G2 and the Retroid Pocket 6.

The announcement was made via a one-minute-long video on Retroid's YouTube channel, but don't be fooled by the video's short runtime, as it was packed with quite a bit of information, which we feel is worth dissecting.

First off, let's talk about the Retroid Pocket G2, which was the first of the handhelds revealed in the video. This looks to be an update of the Retroid Pocket 5, which comes equipped with a Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 processor, promising twice as much speed as its predecessor.

The device is set to go on sale soon on the Retroid website, and is said to feature a 5.5” 1080p 60Hz AMOLED screen, an Adreno A22 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 5000mAh battery. It will also run on Android 15, and also come with connectivity via both Wi Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4.

The handheld will be available soon to pre-order and will be available in five colourways, with the GC, 16Bit, and Black models being scheduled to ship on October 29th, 2025, while the Turquoise and Yellow options are slated to go out slightly later on November 5th. It is currently slated to cost $199 for the first two weeks, with this price set to increase to $219 at retail.

As for the second handheld revealed, the Retroid Pocket 6, which was shown off shortly after the Pocket G2, it is being promoted as Retroid's "most powerful handheld" yet, with the device running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset used in high-end mobile phones.

It is set to feature a slightly changed-up design from the previous handheld, with a control panel being introduced to the bottom of the screen, below the screen, between what looks to be a pair of speakers.

It will come with a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen (capable of outputting a 1080 x 1920 image @120hz), a 6000mAh battery (with a 27-watt charging speed), connectivity via Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.3, an Android 13 OS, and will also be available in two configurations (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage).

The device will cost $209 or $259 to pre-order, depending on which configuration you go for, with these prices also set to rise at retail. The store page is now live.

You can watch the full video below: