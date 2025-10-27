If you've been following the emulation hardware scene recently, then you'll be aware of the proliferation of dual-screen handhelds based on the concept popularised by Nintendo with its DS and 3DS systems.

We've had the AYANEO Pocket DS, Anbernic RG DS and Ayn Thor all appear in 2025 alone, each running Android and blessed with two separate displays.

While the aim of these devices is arguably to provide an authentic way of emulating dual-screen games on modern hardware, a user in China has found an alternative use for that bottom screen.

A user in China has posted on the Baidu forums that they have made an app that essentially translates the text from what you're playing on the top screen down on the bottom screen. This is truly game changing. Imagine firing up some old Japanese games that were never translated pic.twitter.com/pdwnjJQTt9 October 26, 2025

As spotted by @RetroDeadFred, a new app – apparently called 'Apollo' – has been developed which automatically translates text on the upper screen into your native language on the lower one, making it possible to play text-heavy games even if they weren't released in your region.

While this kind of approach isn't exactly new – fast, AI-based translation is available on any computer or smartphone these days, and apps like MORT work well with RetroArch (thanks, ‪Felipe Pepe‬) – the secret sauce in this case is the availability of hardware that natively supports dual displays, as this makes it easy to read the translated text during gameplay.

We imagine it won't be long before a similar app is made available for English-speaking players – if one isn't already on offer. If you know of one, let us know with a comment!