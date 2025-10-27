Peter Molyneux's career is packed with genre-defining hits such as Populous, Theme Park, Black & White and Fable, but there's one game he's seemingly keen to forget – yet ironically, it's reportedly one of his most successful in terms of pure revenue generated.

Launched back in 2023, Legacy was billed as a blockchain business simulator and apparently raised $54 million via a virtual 'land sale' in 2021.

Despite this success, Legacy doesn't seem to be a game that Molyneux is especially fond of. When quizzed by EDGE magazine on his stance on blockchain and NFT gaming today, the famous game designer replies:

"The game is still live now – people play it every day. But no, I don't stand by it, because fundamentally the whole notion of crypto gaming was flawed."

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

According to EDGE, Molyneux disputes the total value raised by Legacy's land sale, but he says that the money raised has enabled 22cans to work on its next project, Masters of Albion, which the designer insists will be his final game.

A mix of RTS, RPG and god game, Masters of Albion has reunited Molyneux with many of his former Lionhead staffers – and while he's clearly excited by the concept, he admits to EDGE that he's nervous it won't actually work:

"I don't know if it's going to work. It's so important to me, this game, because to a certain extent it's about redemption. I admit now that I did overpromise on things, and said things that I shouldn't have said about Curiosity. But I only ever did that because I thought it was the right thing to do at the time. And so Masters of Albion is a redemption title for me. But also, it's my last game. It just is."

You can read the full interview with Molyneux in the latest issue of EDGE, #416.