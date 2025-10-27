A version of the Dig Dug & Bomberman mashup, Murtop, is currently in the works for the Nintendo Entertainment System, according to its developer, hiulit.

Initially released in 2023 across Nintendo Switch and PC, the indie arcade-style throwback — which sees players take control of a bomb-pooping rabbit on a quest to retrieve his stolen carrots from a group of tunneling moles — also appeared on the Evercade family of devices as the highlight of Indie Heroes Collection 4 in 2025.

Now, though, it appears the developer is currently hard at work on porting the game to the Nintendo 8-bit system, revealing the news last week in a thread on the social media website Twitter/X.





Check out this little sneak preview of what I have so far.#NEShomebrew #ファミコン #gamedev pic.twitter.com/vQhnT2xdr5 It's official! I'm porting my arcade game Murtop to the NES! 🎉👾🕹️Check out this little sneak preview of what I have so far. #NESdev October 23, 2025

As part of this series of tweets, the developer posted a sneak peek at a work-in-progress version of the game in action, demonstrating the title screen and one of the game's stages. And, so far, it looks to be a pretty promising conversion.

In the footage, we see the same fixed-screen perspective from the console and PC versions, with the main character digging their way past various moles with shovels to reach the collectible carrots on screen. However, at least right now, the enemy behaviour seems to be slightly simplified, with the moles simply patrolling left to right, as opposed to chasing the player.

In addition to the preview of the game, hiulit also shared some information on their approach to making the port, revealing that they are writing the game in C and will be using a tool called cc65 to compile the game into 6502 assembly code. They've also revealed some of the other tools and libraries they'll be using, including NesLib, Nesdoug, YY-CHR, and nesst.

No release date has been set just yet, but we can't wait to see how this project progresses.