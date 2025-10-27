Takara's Battle Arena Toshinden series is getting a new lease of life on modern systems, thanks to Edia.

The Japanese company has secured a deal to port Battle Arena Toshinden (1995), Battle Arena Toshinden 2 (1995), and Battle Arena Toshinden 3 (1996) for current systems.

The series made its debut on the PS1, and was a key title in the console's launch window thanks to its amazing visuals.

However, the game was criticised for its shallow gameplay, and by the time Tekken appeared in March of 1995, Takara's game was already looking somewhat antiquated.

This didn't stop two sequels from launching on the PS1, as well as ports on the Saturn, MS-DOS and Game Boy. The fourth game, released in Japan and Europe, doesn't seem to be included in this deal.

"We will begin developing ports of contracted titles for current consoles, aiming for release between fiscal 2026 and 2027," says Edia. "We will utilize our accumulated know-how in porting and commercializing retro games to advance product planning, aiming to create products that will not only be ports but also be enjoyed by many fans. Further details regarding the product lineup will be announced as they are decided."