It's odd how some pieces of clearly false video game folklore end up becoming real the more time passes, while other, more outlandish events (like ET cartridges being buried in the desert) turn out to be true.

Sadly, it seems this isn't the case with an infamous PS1 controller, which, every now and then, does the rounds on social media with people expressing amazement that it actually got released:

The only image of this controller known to exist was printed in Official PlayStation Magazine and reads:

It may look strange, but AFD Entertainment's Handheld Heroine is undoubtedly the best third-party controller on the market. The first in a line modeled after popular female PlayStation characters, this Lara Croft version features the most comfortable and responsive analog controllers you'll ever grasp. The secret? A mass of silicone tops each stick, providing a formfitting cushion for your thumbtips. However, we are a bit puzzled about the "constant shock" feature, which activated a continuous, adjustable rumble effect whenever turned on. AFD's future Handheld Heroines include Dino Crisis' Regina, Final Fantasy VIII GF Shiva and Fear Effect's Hana Tsu-Vachel (available in both hooker disguise and towel). If only all women were this easy to handle!

We can't believe it was real, either, because it seems like it actually wasn't.

Tomb Raider fan @falldogs suspected something was fishy five years ago, reporting that the horrific Lara Croft PS1 pad was, at best, a custom job and never went into mass production:

I deeply regret to inform everyone but I believe this nightmare relic of gaming past is a fake or at least a custom. I know this because i've spent way to much time on the Tomb Raider corners of ebay https://t.co/lmtmhc3pr5 March 7, 2019

The same fan also points out that an equally worrying Lara Croft memory card does exist, and was almost certainly the inspiration for the controller mock-up / fake.

I ended up buying the sealed PS1 memory card for Tomb Raider 3 that was probably used as the base for this mock up. The memory cards were clearly manufactured in BULK bc you can still buy them in sealed shipping boxes pic.twitter.com/U7YnkNdza2 March 7, 2019

However, digging a little deeper into the history of this troublesome article reveals that it was, in reality, an April Fool's Day prank penned by OPM's Chris Baker ("AFD" clearly stands for April Fools' Day. It was so obvious).

As reported by Virtual Lara: