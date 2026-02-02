When you ask RPG fans what game they'd love to see come to modern-day platforms, many of them are going to give Panzer Dragoon Saga as their reply.

Released exclusively on the Sega Saturn back in 1998, this sprawling epic is considered one of the best examples of the genre – but, because Sega no longer has access to the original source code, it has never been remastered or republished.

Video Game Esoterica has unearthed what is perhaps the next best thing, however, in the form of a recompilation project which, if finished, could see the game ported natively to PC alongside a host of visual improvements.

A developer by the name of yaz0r has created a recompilation project that is currently semi-playable up until the Arachnoth battle.

The last update was six months ago, so it's not known if the project is still in active development – but its open-source nature means that others can chip in and contribute if they wish.