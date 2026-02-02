Modder maximqad / craf7y24 is porting The Simpsons: Hit & Run to the Sega Dreamcast, it has been reported.

The modder has previously ported Half-Life Deathmatch and Counter-Strike to Sega's console and clearly knows the hardware well.

The single screenshot shown so far is clearly an early work-in-progress, but already looks very promising.

Maximqad porting The Simpsons: Hit & Run to the Dreamcast! I'm more excited about this than GTA3 TBH. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RF0tmLQKKp January 30, 2026

Released in 2003, Hit & Run is a sequel to 2001's The Simpsons: Road Rage, and both games were developed by Radical Entertainment.

While Road Rage was inspired by Sega's Crazy Taxi (so much so that Sega actually took legal action against Fox Interactive, Electronic Arts, and Radical Entertainment for patent infringement), Hit & Run is influenced by the Grand Theft Auto series.

Speaking of which, GTA III and GTA Vice City have both been ported to the Dreamcast recently.