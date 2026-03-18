Earlier today, the Korean-owned publisher Gravity Game Arise announced plans to bring two new collections featuring games from the famous Japanese developer Jaleco to PC, giving players a new way to pick up 32 of the company's classic arcade games (h/t: Gematsu!).

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1 and Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2 are both scheduled to be released on Steam at an unspecified date, and are set to feature a bunch of bonus features.

These include the ability to select between different game regions ("Japanese and overseas"), create save states, rewind gameplay, enable rapid-fire, and remap the existing controls to your preferred configuration.

Each volume is expected to contain 16 games, with 10 titles having been revealed so far from both collections, with more to be announced "in due course." No price information is available, but we'll do our best to keep an eye out for any updates as they arrive.

Here's what's been announced so far:

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1

City Connection - Clarice travels the world by car looking for her ideal boyfriend. Dodge police, jump, and fight back with oil cans! Aeroboto (Formation Z) - Transformable mech action: switch instantly between robot and plane. Strategic fuel management is the key to victory! Field Combat - A strategic shooter where you can capture enemies with a capture beam and make them your allies. Deploy captured soldiers and tanks to win the battle! Pig's & Bomber's - Survival action with bomb-throwing pigs. Watch the countdown and aim for a clean sweep! P-47: The Freedom Fighter - A hard-core shooter fighting in the P-47, a US aircraft active in WWII. Use air-to-ground and air-to-air shots and power-ups to destroy the enemy fortress!

Saint Dragon - A side-scrolling shooter where the giant space dragon "Tenseiryu" challenges an army of enemy mechs. Use its long, invincible body as a shield to block bullets and fire shots from its sharp head! Shingen Samurai-Fighter - A Japanese-style action game where you become the great Sengoku general Takeda Shingen to defeat his rival Uesugi Kenshin. Collect the "Wind," "Forest," "Fire," and "Mountain" items to power up. Break through the battlefield and win duels against famous generals! The Astyanax (The Lord of King) - A fantasy action game where the hero Roche takes up a giant axe to defeat the Demon King's forces. Shatter enemies with a charged-up strike and restore peace to the world! Cybattler - A robot shooter featuring humanoid weapons in space. Switch between 8-way shots and beam sabers for close combat! Naughty Boy - Set fire to the forest where monsters live and place flags to suppress it. Avoid enemies and burn all bases to decide the match at once!

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2

Exerion - An SF shooter where you operate a ship with "inertia" affecting its movement. Sniping enemies with Dual Shots, and defeat large numbers of enemies with rapid fire of Single Shots, which have limited ammo! Argus - An SF shooter where you use separate anti-ground and anti-air weapons. Shoot down the surging enemies and obstacles. A bonus if you succeed in the landing at the end of the stage!

Earth Defense Force (E.D.F.) - An SF shooter where the special mobile fighter XA-1 stands against an unknown force. Weapons level up with the score earned by defeating enemies. Switch option formations to intercept the enemy! Makai Densetsu - Adventure in a fantasy world of swords and magic. Collect items and money to purchase equipment at shops, and gather information from residents. Solve mysteries and break through the stages! Iga Ninjutsu Den - An action game where Ninja Kazan travels around the world to recover the stolen "Scrolls of the Five Gods." Holding down the attack button activates Ninja Arts. As you progress through the stages, you will be able to use various Ninja Arts. Plus Alpha - A fantasy shooter where you operate a ship that transforms into three types via power-ups. Fight through a fairy-tale world with shots and bombs. If the symbols match on the roulette when clearing a stage, you get a 1UP! Pop Flamer - An action game where a mouse fights monsters with a flamethrower as a weapon. Defeat enemies while watching the remaining fuel of the flamethrower, and clear the stage by popping all the balloons! Rod Land - An action game where fairy siblings Tam and Rit fight with magic wands to save their captured mother. The charm is the exhilarating action of catching enemies with the wand and slamming them repeatedly against the ground!