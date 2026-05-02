Footage has emerged of a work-in-progress Tomb Raider port for the N64, suggesting Core Design's classic 3D platformer could soon be coming to the 64-bit system unofficially.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube last month, on April 13th, 2026, by a user named Snake, and shows an N64 port of Tomb Raider running on the Analogue 3D with the "Unleashed" overclock setting enabled. In the roughly five-minute-long video, we see Snake navigating the opening titles, the main menu, and taking some time to explore Croft Manor, before jumping into some of the game's levels, including the opening Caves section and Palace Midas.

If you're wondering how Snake is going about porting the game, they stated that it is based on Lost Artefacts' TRX decompilation, an open source re-implementation of Tomb Raider I and Tomb Raider II, which is now at version 1.5, and that features a bunch of additional enhancements and bugfixes over the original games.

As for the kinds of tools they are using, and how much progress has been made, it is being developed using Tiny3D (a "3D ucode & library for the N64 using libdragon") and is pretty much entirely implemented at this point, including all the music and most of the FMVs. It apparently even fits on an N64 cartridge. However, as they state, there is still some work to be done on it before they consider it complete.

Apparently, for instance, there are still "numerous bugs, rendering, and performance issues" to fix, with performance still tanking "in levels with large areas." This suggests there's still a lot of behind-the-scenes optimisation work that they'll need to do before they consider everything complete and decide on their next steps.

In the video, no information was given on when, or if, the port will ever be made available to the public, or if it is simply a hobby project. Nevertheless, it is interesting to see, especially after previous attempts by other individuals to port the game to the N64 using OpenLara fell by the wayside.

Despite being strongly associated with the PlayStation brand thanks to an exclusivity deal for the game's sequel, Tomb Raider originally debuted on the Sega Saturn in October 1996, one month before its PS1 & MS-DOS release. There are rumours that an N64 version was also considered, with former Core Design devs saying as much in interviews, but it appears the company didn't receive Nintendo devkits in time to make it a reality, which led to the project being cancelled once the exclusivity deal kicked in.