I'm a real sucker for a decent limited edition box set, but in the case of Capcom's glorious mech-based one-on-one fighter Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, I didn't need tempting. The game itself was good enough for me to want to own it on its own merits back in the 1990s; the limited-edition goodies were merely a bonus.

The limited-edition version of the game shown here comes in a large-format cardboard box and features a hardback artbook, a pop-up diorama, and unique cover artwork for the game.

Like so many of Capcom's 2D fighters for the Saturn, it was sadly never released outside of Japan. The PlayStation version, which launched a few months later in December 1997, also remained exclusive to its country of origin. All of this makes Cyberbots something of an unknown quantity for some Capcom fans, which is a real shame.

If you haven't heard of Cyberbots before, then calling it "Street Fighter with robots" isn't a massive stretch – but that's probably doing it a disservice. This has a very different feel to its Capcom stablemate, and the good news is that it's easy to access these days, thanks to the fact that it's featured in Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Fighting Collection.

It's also worth checking out the previous game in the series, Armored Warriors / Powered Gear: Strategic Variant Armor Equipment, which is a belt-scrolling brawler from 1994, and its spiritual sequel, the 1998 3D fighter Tech Romancer / Chōkō Senki Kikaiō. The former is included on Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle and Capcom Arcade Stadium, while the latter was ported to the Sega Dreamcast in 2000.